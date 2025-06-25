ALTON, IL — The Mississippi River Festival (MRF) roars back to life on Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28, 2025, bringing two unforgettable days of music, culture, and community to the Alton Riverfront. With a powerful mix of nationally acclaimed artists, rising stars, and local legends, this year’s MRF promises to be the must-attend event of the summer.

The Alton Amphitheater will host an electric lineup that blends rock, soul, Americana, and country influences:

Friday, June 27

Ben Rector

Wilder Woods

Allen Stone

Brian Owens Soul

Beth Bombara

St. Louis & Nashville Songwriters Round

Doors open at 3:00 PM



Saturday, June 28

Blackberry Smoke

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Brent Cobb

Nikki Lane

Kassi Ashton

Jeremie Albino

Zack Person

Riley Holtz & The Lost Cause

Doors open at 1:00 PM



In addition to the music, the Festival is proud to spotlight its rich legacy with a special Mississippi River Festival History Exhibit, hosted at 600 E. Broadway in downtown Alton on Saturday, June 28 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Curated by Lyle Ward, the original director of the MRF and president of the MRF Preservation Organization, the exhibit features original memorabilia, photographs, and artifacts from the festival’s original run beginning in 1969. This is a free, must-see event for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

The MRF experience goes far beyond the stage. Festivalgoers will enjoy:

A shaded vendor village curated by Bluff City Bazaar, featuring local artisans,

makers, and small businesses Interactive art installations from Kooliverse

A wide variety of food trucks and beer tents

VIP experiences with exclusive amenities

Open festival-style seating — bring your lawn chairs and blankets

A free water refill station (sealed bottles and reusable containers welcome)

Tickets Are On Sale Now!

Secure your passes today at www.mississippiriverfest.com and be part of the magic on the Mississippi.

Come for the music. Stay for the culture. Relive the legacy.

