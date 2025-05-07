Our Daily Show Interview! Road to MRF June 27-28th!

ALTON - The Mississippi River Festival is coming up quickly, and organizer Nick Bifano couldn’t be more excited.

From June 27 to June 28, 2025, Riverbend residents are invited to the Alton Amphitheater for the second annual MRF. The MRF, which was revived by Bifano and his co-organizer Zack Johnson in 2024, will pay tribute to the original festival of the 1970s while welcoming new music and guests to Alton.

“I think you’re going to have your musical socks knocked off,” Bifano said. “It’s incredible. There’s not a weak moment in the lineup.”

On Friday, June 27, Ben Rector headlines, supported by Wilder Woods, Allen Stone, Brian Owens Soul, and Beth Bombara. On Saturday, June 28, attendees can enjoy Blackberry Smoke, Drew Halcomb & the Neighbors, Nikki Lane, Brent Cobb, Kassi Ashton, Jeremie Albino, Zach Person, and Riley Holtz & the Lost Cause.

Bifano noted that most of the names in the lineup are up-and-coming. He believes Blackberry Smoke and Ben Rector are at “the peak of their musicianship,” while a few of the supporting artists are on the trajectory toward a fantastic career. He encourages people to get their tickets to see these artists now.

The MRF is stretched over two days this year, which Bifano said was a natural expansion. He believes last year’s festival was “incredible,” but they’re excited to continue growing the MRF in the coming years.

As part of that growth, the MRF will include a Writers Round on June 27, 2025, for aspiring songwriters. Featuring songwriters from Nashville and the St. Louis region, the Writers Round aims to teach people the basics of songwriting and the music industry. Bifano noted that this ticketed experience will also be a chance to celebrate the artistry of the festival.

“Part of the cool thing about the MRF is just the showcase of artistry, from dance to comedy to symphonic music to rock and roll. It was just everything,” Bifano said. “The songwriting culture is maybe something a lot of people didn’t get to experience because it is kind of a behind-the-curtains sort of thing. But if you’re good and you write great songs, you can make a living as a songwriter.”

Bifano looks forward to welcoming musicians, bands and songwriters to Alton. He noted that one of the best parts of last year’s MRF was seeing the “ripple effects” of the festival, including watching people enjoy Alton’s coffee shops, stores, restaurants and more. He believes Alton is “a great place to call home,” and he is pleased to share that culture with people from all over the country through the MRF.

As the event approaches, Bifano and Johnson hope others share their excitement for the revived festival and the chance to showcase art across town. They have worked hard to craft the ultimate experience for Riverbend residents, and they look forward to sharing it with the community.

“I don’t want anything that’s fake because the MRF’s not fake,” Bifano added. “The best things in my life are this perfect balance of organized and organic. You have to have planning. You have to have intentionality and some gusto. But also, it’s just the people who are just doing it and breathe it and experience it. And luckily there’s a ton of that here. We don’t need to white-knuckle that. Just let it be. This takes some real planning, but after the infrastructure is there, dude, let’s just have fun. Let’s do something really cool, and I think people will dig it.”

For more information about the Mississippi River Festival, visit their official website at MississippiRiverFest.com.

