ALTON - As the Mississippi River Festival prepares to kick off their two-day event this weekend, organizers have decided to postpone the show until later in the evening.

The MRF, hosted at the Alton Amphitheater, was set to open its doors at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 27, 2025, before the show started at 4 p.m. Due to weather conditions and safety concerns, organizers said in a statement that doors will not open until later.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The show is not canceled, but doors will not be opening at 3 p.m. today,” they said. “We are taking everyone’s safety and wellbeing into consideration as we make decisions today.”

It is currently unclear when the show will begin. For updates, tune into the official Mississippi River Festival Facebook page.

On Friday, June 27, Ben Rector headlines, supported by Wilder Woods, Allen Stone, Brian Owens Soul, and Beth Bombara. On Saturday, June 28, attendees can enjoy Blackberry Smoke, Drew Halcomb & the Neighbors, Nikki Lane, Brent Cobb, Kassi Ashton, Jeremie Albino, Zach Person, and Riley Holtz & the Lost Cause.

For more information about the festival, including how to purchase tickets, check out this article on RiverBender.com.

More like this: