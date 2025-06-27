ALTON - Due to a delayed start following storms in the area, the Mississippi River Festival has adjusted their lineup for Friday, June 27, 2025.

In a statement, organizers said they will no longer offer the Writers’ Round on Friday afternoon. Beth Bombara and Brian Owens Soul were also cut from Friday’s lineup. Organizers thanked both artists.

“We’re so grateful for their talent, kindness and flexibility — please show them some love by streaming their music and catching them live when you can,” organizers said. “We’re watching the weather closely and will be giving an update very soon. We’re still hoping to bring you an unforgettable night with Allen Stone, Wilder Woods and Ben Rector.”

It is currently unclear when the show will begin. For updates, tune into the official Mississippi River Festival Facebook page.

On Saturday, June 28, attendees can enjoy Blackberry Smoke, Drew Halcomb & the Neighbors, Nikki Lane, Brent Cobb, Kassi Ashton, Jeremie Albino, Zach Person, and Riley Holtz & the Lost Cause.

For more information about the festival, including how to purchase tickets, check out this article on RiverBender.com.

