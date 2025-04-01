GRAFTON – Get ready for a wild and wacky ride on the mighty Mississippi! Mississippi Mermaids is not your ordinary floating café. We’re serving up a splash of fun, a tide of flavor, and a wave of silliness that will have you laughing all the way down the river—all aboard our grand ship that is large enough to host every bit of the excitement.

Step aboard our ship, a vibrant venue inspired by the river’s playful spirit. Guests will discover themed rooms, secret decks, and expansive outdoor lounges with stunning views of the water. This isn’t just a meal—it’s a full-on river adventure.

Our service team takes the fun to another level. Our waiters are dressed in deep diver outfits, complete with flippers and snorkels, ready to “dive” into service with puns and playful banter. Imagine being greeted with a cheery, “Hope you’re ready to make a splash!” as you settle into your riverfront seat.

Mississippi Mermaids proudly partners with James Beard Award-winning chef Jean-Claude Beaulieu. Chef Beaulieu is a master at turning fresh, local river ingredients into culinary masterpieces. His creative menu celebrates the true flavors of freshwater fare.

Here are some of the playful dishes he has crafted:

Catfish Carousel : Tender catfish fillets in a light, zesty river sauce.

: Tender catfish fillets in a light, zesty river sauce. Carp Catch Medley : A mix of fresh carp and local herbs with a hint of magic.

: A mix of fresh carp and local herbs with a hint of magic. Froggy Fondue Fiesta : A playful twist on frog legs served with a savory dipping sauce.

: A playful twist on frog legs served with a savory dipping sauce. Turtle Tiki Tempura : Crisp, lightly battered terrapin bites that are hard to resist.

: Crisp, lightly battered terrapin bites that are hard to resist. Mississippi Minnow Medley : A sampler of bite-sized treats featuring local minnows and other small river catches.

: A sampler of bite-sized treats featuring local minnows and other small river catches. Deepwater Delight Salad : Crisp greens tossed in a tangy river dressing and topped with grilled bass.

: Crisp greens tossed in a tangy river dressing and topped with grilled bass. Riptide Risotto : Creamy risotto infused with fresh river herbs and bursting with flavor.

: Creamy risotto infused with fresh river herbs and bursting with flavor. Frog Leap Fritters : Golden fritters made with locally sourced frog legs and a playful twist.

: Golden fritters made with locally sourced frog legs and a playful twist. River Rampage Pasta : Noodles tossed with an assortment of river fish in a secret, savory sauce.

: Noodles tossed with an assortment of river fish in a secret, savory sauce. Bubbly Bayou Bisque: A smooth, savory soup capturing the wild flavors of the river.

Chef Jean-Claude Beaulieu says, “I grew up by the river, and the Mississippi has always been my kitchen. I want every dish to tell a story of its own—one that brings the river’s magic right to your plate.” His passion for local ingredients and unique recipes makes every meal an unforgettable experience.

But that’s not all! Mississippi Mermaids also features our exclusive Mississippi Trainers live show. Forget SeaWorld—our expert trainers perform amazing acts with local river stars like catfish, carp, frogs, and even a show-stopping buffalo! These river renegades leap, twirl, and dazzle audiences in a performance as spirited and unpredictable as the Mississippi itself.

“We wanted to create something that honors our local culture and brings the community together,” said Alex Rivers, co-founder of Mississippi Mermaids. “Our chef, our trainers, and every member of our team work together to give our guests a taste of the river like never before. It’s fun, it’s quirky, and it’s very, very local.”

Jamie Banks, another co-founder, adds, “We built this ship to be a floating celebration of our region. From our deep diver waiters to our playful performances, every detail is a tribute to the life and energy of the Mississippi. We’re not just serving food and shows—we’re creating stories.”

Highlights of the Mississippi Mermaids experience include:

Exquisite River Cocktails : Handcrafted drinks as refreshing as a cool dip in the river.

: Handcrafted drinks as refreshing as a cool dip in the river. Delicious Local Bite s: Chef Beaulieu’s imaginative dishes that celebrate the true flavors of freshwater fare.

s: Chef Beaulieu’s imaginative dishes that celebrate the true flavors of freshwater fare. Costumed Mermaids & Deep Diver Waiters : Enjoy playful performances and quirky service from our uniquely themed team.

: Enjoy playful performances and quirky service from our uniquely themed team. Mississippi Trainers Live Show : Cheer on our talented trainers as they work with local river stars in a performance that’s both hilarious and heartwarming.

: Cheer on our talented trainers as they work with local river stars in a performance that’s both hilarious and heartwarming. Interactive Storytelling : Listen to tall tales of hidden treasures, soaring bald eagles, and magical river spirits.

: Listen to tall tales of hidden treasures, soaring bald eagles, and magical river spirits. Live Music & Quirky Surprises: Experience spontaneous live performances and water-themed antics on every deck.

“Our vision for Mississippi Mermaids is to mix delicious food, fun, and a generous dose of river magic into every experience,” said Alex Rivers. “With our grand ship, a brilliant chef like Jean-Claude, and shows that showcase the best of our local wildlife, we guarantee every guest will leave with a smile, a story, and a desire to come back for more.”

