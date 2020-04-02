(Alton, IL – April 2, 2020) The Grafton Chamber of Commerce is postponing the April 17th Mississippi Masters Golf Outing that was to be held at Lockhaven Golf Club. Our hope is to follow Augusta National's lead and reschedule for the fall. Refunds will be issued for any teams that have prepaid. We are disappointed for the delay but optimistic about a fall outing. Thank You for your continued support.

Lockhaven Golf Club, 10872 Lawrence Keller Dr., Godfrey, is a professionally designed 18-hole, 72 par public course located on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River and the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway.

The mission of the Grafton Chamber is to promote business, goodwill, and economic development in the City of Grafton.

For more information, go to www.graftonilchamber.com or call Pete at (618) 581-1594

