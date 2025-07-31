ALTON — Alton Main Street, the Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project, and Jacoby Arts Center are excited to announce the return of the Mississippi Earthtones Festival, taking place at the Alton Amphitheater on Saturday, September 20th, from noon to 10:00 p.m. This beloved event draws approximately 5,000 community members and visitors to Downtown Alton to celebrate the river through art, music, and conservation efforts.

Throughout the day, live performances will fill the air, featuring local musicians and entertainers. Visitors can explore nature-inspired, handcrafted, and eco-friendly wares from local artists. Jacoby Arts Center has curated an engaging lineup of performances and interactive art experiences, and commissioned installations will transform the festival grounds. Booth space is fully booked, hosting over 25 environmental education exhibits, more than 70 eco-conscious artists and makers, and 12 culinary vendors, all dedicated to celebrating our river and environment. The event is free to attend, with a tempting selection of local foods and beverages available for purchase.

This year’s festival theme is “Bloom Where You’re Planted” inspiring art that reflects growth, resilience, and connection to our community and river. Attendees can also earn a coveted themed festival T-shirt by volunteering—an essential role in making this event accessible and enjoyable for all.

**Volunteer Opportunities:**

Volunteers are vital to the success of the Mississippi Earthtones Festival. They are needed for short shifts on September 20th at the festival grounds and for the MEF River Clean-Up on Saturday, September 27th. To date, over 50 tons of trash have been removed from the river during past clean-ups. Volunteers for either day will receive a free festival T-shirt as a thank you for their support.

**About the Event:**

Held annually on the third Saturday in September, the Mississippi Earthtones Festival is part of Illinois’ “It’s Our River Day” initiative, celebrating watersheds through education, recreation, and conservation activities.

Article continues after sponsor message

For sponsorship inquiries, please email info@altonmainstreet.org. To sign up as a volunteer, visit www.DowntownAlton.com/Events . Stay connected for updates by following www.facebook.com/EarthtonesFestival

Join us in celebrating the river and our environment—your participation helps keep this vibrant community event thriving!

About Alton Main Street

Alton Main Street is a community based, not-for-profit, volunteer-led organization dedicated to securing the economic vitality and aesthetic quality of Alton’s historic downtown district. Since 1994, Alton Main Street has led volunteer efforts to transform Downtown Alton into a thriving commercial and residential center through education, historic preservation, and coordination of social, economic, and beautification activities. To learn more, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

About the Sierra Club

The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with more than 3.8 million members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org.

About Jacoby Arts Center

The mission of Jacoby Arts Center is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives. For details on upcoming classes, events and programming, please visit www.JacobyArtsCenter.org.

More like this: