Mississippi Earthtones Set for Saturday!

ALTON - The 19th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival invites community members to enjoy a day of conservation, art, music and more on the riverfront.

From 12–10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at the Alton Amphitheater, the festival will celebrate the Mississippi River with artist booths, live music, vendors and additional fun. The event, hosted by Alton Main Street, the Sierra Club and Jacoby Arts Center, encourages people to come out and show their appreciation for the river.

“We’re very committed to keeping this a free, family-friendly event for our community to celebrate the river,” said Sara McGibany. “We have 121 booths and exhibits this year, and we are just really excited to bring everybody down to the riverfront on Saturday.”

McGibany and Christine Favilla noted that the festival has family-friendly activities until 6 p.m. Kids can complete 23 activities and fill out a passport for the chance to win a gift card to Funky Planet Toys and Gifts. There are many other artist booths, animals, and other activities for them to enjoy throughout the afternoon.

For adults, celebrations continue until 10 p.m. Gentlin’s on Broadway will provide a special “Berry Garcia” drink in addition to their regular drink menu, and The Old Bakery Beer Company has created a West Coast IPA called Earthtones IPA for the festival. The two alcohol vendors will donate 25% of their sales back to the festival.

In addition to visiting with the artists and vendors, attendees can enjoy yoga, reiki, a “Prophecy for the Moment” workshop, hands-on painting activities, and plenty more. The Sierra Club will create a giant art piece that encourages everyone to participate.

“‘Bloom Where You’re Planted’ is our theme, so the Sierra Club, we’re making a loom,” Favilla said. “My boyfriend and I have never done it before, and we’re using a lot of different native grasses that people will be able to weave through. So as the day goes on, you’ll be able to see this huge art piece come to life.”

Legendary Mustang Sanctuary will be onsite with horses from 12–6 p.m. The Principia Solar Car will be parked by the river from 12–5 p.m. From 12–2 p.m., attendees can visit with eagles and “a bunch of other critters that are local to this ecosystem” from the World Bird Sanctuary and Treehouse Wildlife Center.

The live music kicks off with Spillie Nelson from 12–2 p.m., followed by Jason “Gordo” Gordon from 2–3 p.m. The Confluence Conservation Awards, which honor three major conservationists from the Riverbend region, will run from 3–3:15 p.m. Any Major Dudes — Steely Dan Experience plays until 6 p.m., when Jason “Gordo” Gordon takes the stage again for an hour. The evening ends with Jake’s Leg from 7–10 p.m.

Favilla and McGibany noted that most of the artists, vendors and businesses at the festival are already focused on conservation, and this is a great opportunity for them to share their work with an environmentally-conscious audience.

“Lots of these groups are environmentally-based anyway,” McGibany explained. “But a lot of these artists and even some additional businesses kind of ramp up what they’re doing as far as environmentalism goes. They start making new products out of upcycled or recycled or river-based materials. It’s just cool to see how creative everybody gets every year to add to what they do to become even more eco-friendly…We will keep your kids busy for hours on end, and you will also not want to leave.”

Favilla and McGibany thanked their sponsors, adding that the festival would not be possible without their help. They look forward to sharing the festival with the Riverbend community, and they’re looking forward to their 20th anniversary next year.

For more information about the Mississippi Earthtones Festival, click here or visit their official Facebook page.

