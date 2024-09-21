ALTON - The Mississippi Earthtones Festival drew hundreds of people to the riverfront for a day of art, entertainment and environmentalism.

From 12–10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at the Alton Amphitheater, community members could enjoy vendors, live music, food trucks, art displays and more. The event was hosted by Alton Main Street, the Sierra Club and Jacoby Arts Center.

“We've got this dialed in,” said Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street. “This has been the smoothest setup we've had so far. We were able to expand the number of vendors we were able to accept this year up to 130. We are just already rocking and rolling.”

Attendees could participate in art projects and learn more about environmentalism and conservation. The free, family-friendly event commemorated It’s Our River Day, and many attendees were eager to learn more about the Mississippi River.

“We try to give a platform for anybody who has any sort of interest in celebrating and protecting the river and all of our citizens who love to just come down and celebrate the fact that Alton is a river town,” McGibany added. “Of course, we've got all sorts of nonprofits and agencies and governmental departments, and everybody's down here just kind of sharing their little piece of the story about what they're doing for the river.”

The Mississippi Earthtones Festival will continue until 10 p.m. on Sept. 21. Everyone is invited to attend.

