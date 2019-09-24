SEE VIDEO BELOW:

ALTON - The Alton Main Street and Sierra Club Mississippi Earthtones Festival brought together the community for art, music, and conservation on Saturday.

Despite a rainy start, the event offered a full day of activities for attendees to enjoy. With the focus of art and conservation, those themes were reflected all throughout Broadway, filled with tents selling art and other goods, educating on conservation, and a few booths selling food. Broadway was decorated with art, chalk mandalas, yarn sculpture, a special exhibit from Jacoby Arts Center, and more. Two stages were set up, one on each end of the festival, with musical performances taking place all day long. Performers included Spiller Nelson, Raw Earth, Big George Jr. & the NGK Band, Non-stop Reggae, and Sean Canan’s Voodoo Players.

Many of the booths offered interactive and educational displays. TreeHouse Wildlife Center brought out a few of the animals they house at the center. Heartlands Conservancy spoke of their mission and offered attendees to make a ‘seed bomb’. A mixture of clay, dirt, and native seeds.

Sarah Vogt and Janet Buchanan had a tent set up for HeartLands, offering plenty of information.

“We are so happy to be out here today sharing the mission of HeartLands Conservancy with everyone. Heartlands has a lot of different conservancy programs, including the ‘Conservation at Home’ program that helps property owners conserve and improve their land in environmentally friendly ways,” said Sarah Vogt, from HeartLands Conservancy.

A wide array of interesting artists displayed and sold their creations. Misty’s Mystical Makings sold a variety of acrylic pour artwork and jewelry. Year of the Hippie sold tie-dye and original psychedelic art pieces

“Mississippi Earthtones is an awesome festival, we had a bit of rain but it's clearing up. I’m happy to be out here selling my tie-dye and art and it’s great to see so many artists here as well,” said Natalie Berkholz of Year of the Hippie.

A few food and drink booths were also set up from Old Bakery Beer Company, The Brown Bag Bistro, Big Boy Q’s, and others.

It wasn’t just the booths set up that got in on the fun of the festival. Many businesses along Main Street held open houses, welcoming attendees of the festival to come inside and check out their offerings. Inside of the Mineral Springs Mall, Indigo Moon held a Republic of Tea tasting. Party On Broadway held a BOGO sale and offered sign-ups for a free drawing class.

Next weekend from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 28, the MEF River Clean-Up will take place. Volunteers can register online for the cleanup. Volunteers will take boats out to help clean the river and islands. What better way to close out a festival in celebration of Alton and the Mississippi than with a river clean up. To sign up to volunteer click this link https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0b44aaab2aa0ff2-2019

