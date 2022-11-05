ALTON - Alderwoman Rosetta “Rosie” Brown, Founder of “Socks for Tots, LLC” announces that her “Seventh Annual Socks for Tots Drive” will begin now in November through December of 2022.

New socks only for children are requested.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It’s time to replenish the socks inventory for our youth," Brown said. "My mission is to 'Heat the Feet' of our school-age children. Last year with the help of our community I was able to provide over $3,500 pairs of socks to schools, daycares, the Oasis Women Center, the Boys and Girls Club and Catholic Children’s Home. My goal this year is to provide over $5,000 pairs of socks. Let’s really make an impact in the lives of our children by collectively donating toward this initiative."

Boxes will be placed in several venues in our community including the Alton and Wood River Rotary Clubs, Alton Democratic Party, YWCA, City Hall, Today’s Beauty, Bluff City, US Nails, Lovettes, Athletico, New Beginning, Turning Heads, Marcia’s Daycare, Maxine’s Daycare, Boys and Girls Club, Next Step Basketball Academy at the Catholic Children’s Home, Webster Temple Church, Alton High, Alton Middle School, East Elementary, West Elementary, Lovejoy, Gilson Brown, Mark Twain, Lewis and Clark Elementary, Turning Heads,

Please make your monetary donations to Socks for Tots LLC. 1109 Central Ave., Alton, IL., 62002.

Call or text questions at (618) 580-2394.

More like this: