ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, October 10, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Aarin Stiles, 29 years of age, of the 1100 block of Riaza Square in St. Louis, Missouri 63138, for Parental Kidnapping. Stiles is being held on $250,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: On October 06, 2024, Police learned that defendant without permission from custodial parent nor the court removed 2-year-old child from North County Recreational Center and refused to return child to custodial parent. Child remained missing until October 10, 2024. Father has full custodial rights to child. Law enforcement made multiple attempts to contact defendant and retrieve minor child. Defendant brazenly refused to return child.

Defendant currently has a capias warrant for her arrest for failing to comply with bond conditions in cause number 2422-CR02261, a case in which she is charged with child endangerment, allegations involving the 2-year-old victim in this case. Defendant was ordered not to have any unlawful contact with the minor child.

St. Louis County Police Department North County Precinct officers are leading this investigation.

