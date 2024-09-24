SOUTH ROXANA – The South Roxana Police Department has announced that 15-year-old Joselyn Luckinbill, who was reported missing on September 24, 2024, has been safely located thanks to the collaborative efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies across Madison County and the State of Missouri. Joselyn was found at a residence in South Roxana.

"We want to extend our deepest gratitude to the community members and the numerous departments participating in the search," said South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles. "Their commitment and cooperation were instrumental in ensuring Joselyn's safe return."

Chief Coles emphasized the importance of providing support and resources to youth who may be struggling.

"Our youth must know they are not alone and that resources are available to help them through difficult times," Coles said. "Our local schools, churches, and community centers are fantastic resources for support. Educational institutions, in particular, have professionals trained to help with such challenges. Additionally, reaching out to trusted individuals within our community can provide the necessary support to manage and overcome personal difficulties."

Coles concluded by encouraging the community to continue supporting its young people. "As we celebrate Joselyn's safe return, we also encourage our community to continue supporting our young people in every way possible," he said.

Joselyn is now back under the care of local authorities, and her safe return marks a positive end to a concerning situation for the South Roxana community.

