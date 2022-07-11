BUNKER HILL - A young boy was reported missing Monday in Bunker Hill, but the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office reported around 4:10 p.m., the boy had been found safe and sound.

The boy was speculated to have run into a cornfield behind the Dollar General in Bunker Hill. The young man was 6 years old and the community was relieved when he was discovered.

