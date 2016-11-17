Kayla N. BerryROXANA - Missing Roxana teenager Kayla N. Berry was found  safe and sound Wednesday night, the Roxana Police Department reported Thursday afternoon.

At this time, the police department did not release any other details on her being discovered.

Berry, a 17-year-old, was last seen on Nov. 14, 2016, at her residence in Roxana before her discovery on Wednesday night.

The Roxana Police Department appreciated the public’s cooperation and assistance in the matter.

