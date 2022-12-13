ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said Tuesday afternoon the missing person - Brittany Higgins - has been located today.

Brittany Higgins"Brittany is safe," the chief said.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Her family has been notified," added Ford. Ford also said the Alton Police Department appreciates everyone who assisted in helping locate Brittany.

Brittany L. Higgins was reported missing to the Alton Police Department by a family member on 12/06/22.

More like this:

Alton Police, Madison County Coroner's Office, Continue Investigation Of Deceased Found In Woods
2 days ago
Brown Commends Alton Police Following Successful Firearm Seizures
Jun 25, 2025
Joshua Glen-Colley Charged With First-Degree Murder Following Alton's Shabrya Hudson’s Death
Jul 8, 2025
Christner Appointed Alton Deputy Police Chief
May 28, 2025
Additional Suspects Charged in Oakwood Avenue Homicide Investigation
Jul 9, 2025

 