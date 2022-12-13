Missing Person Brittany Higgins Located "Safe" Today, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford Announces
December 13, 2022 3:19 PM December 13, 2022 4:01 PM
ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said Tuesday afternoon the missing person - Brittany Higgins - has been located today.
"Brittany is safe," the chief said.
"Her family has been notified," added Ford. Ford also said the Alton Police Department appreciates everyone who assisted in helping locate Brittany.
Brittany L. Higgins was reported missing to the Alton Police Department by a family member on 12/06/22.
