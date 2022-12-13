Listen to the story

ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said Tuesday afternoon the missing person - Brittany Higgins - has been located today.

"Brittany is safe," the chief said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Her family has been notified," added Ford. Ford also said the Alton Police Department appreciates everyone who assisted in helping locate Brittany.

Brittany L. Higgins was reported missing to the Alton Police Department by a family member on 12/06/22.

More like this: