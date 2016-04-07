UPDATE: Bunker Hill's Jonathan S. Trexler faces multiple charges, including armed kidnapping

CALHOUN COUNTY – Tracie L. Trexler, 39, of Godfrey, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found Thursday afternoon in Calhoun County and is now safe and sound.

On Wednesday, April 6, 2016, the Jersey County Sheriff's Office responded to a possible missing person call concerning the whereabouts of the mother of two.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Tracie and Jonathan S. Trexler, 36 of Bunker Hill, were missing.

Today, investigators from Jersey County, Illinois State Police, FBI and other agencies performed a sweep of talking to neighbors of Tracie, Jersey County Sheriff Mark Kallal said.

"Those officers also did a ground search of the area and located the black 2010 Dodge Journey," he said. "Shortly after securing that scene, more officers were sent to a property in Calhoun County where we received information that Jonathan Trexler may be at a friend's place over there. Jonathan's truck was located in a pole type barn on that same property. Officers continued to search said property finding a trailer.

"Officers secured the perimeter and began a dialog over a loud speaker with Jonathan. Somewhere during this, Tracie was located there. Tracie was taken from the scene to be treated for any injuries that she may have sustained through the ordeal. A standoff continued with Jonathan for a period of time. Eventually he was taken into custody."

Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington also had confirmed that Tracie was "safe and sound," in the county. Brittany Kohler also contributed to this story.

