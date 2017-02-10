JERSEY - Greene County family and friends of 85-year-old Betty Short of Carrollton recall her as “a kind and vibrant woman” and view her discovery deceased Friday morning “as a tragedy.”

A farmer discovered the body of 85-year-old Betty Short of Carrollton deceased in her 2008 Chevy Impala on Phils Creek Road and Bethel Church Lane in Fidelity on Friday morning. She was last seen about 9:15 p.m. at a home in rural Jersey County on Panhandle Road. She had a conversation with a man that night asking for directions, telling him she was lost.

B.J. Schild of Carrollton said his dad and Betty were first cousins.

“I have known Betty my whole life,” he said. “You couldn't ask for a nicer woman. I farmed for her and her husband for about 10 or 12 years. I gave it up a couple years ago because of medical issues.

"Taking care of her flowers and her yard was a big thing for her. My dad and her husband went fishing all of the time. She was still driving. She was just getting older and slowing down but didn’t want to slow down. If there was ever anything needed at Carrollton Baptist Church where she went to church, she was there.”

Ken Rawe of Carrollton said she Betty Short was just a very nice lady.

“I would always see her out driving around,” he said. “She kept a pretty yard and flowers. This is definitely a tragedy her being found like that.”

The Illinois Fire Marshal is assisting the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department in investigating her death, but no foul play is suspected. The exact cause of death has not been released.

