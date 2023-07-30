HIGHLAND - The new Miss Madison County and Junior Miss Pageant winners were crowned this weekend in Highland. The Miss Madison County is Laini Bock and the Junior Miss is Landry Shine.

"In true fair queen fashion, they were crowned this afternoon," Pageant officials said in a statement. "A little rain didn't stop these girls from enjoying their first official appearance."

The 2022 Fair Queen Johna Murphy crowned Laini the new pageant queen on Saturday, July 29, in Highland. She is shown crowning the new queen below.

