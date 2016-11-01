ALTON – With Halloween in the past, the Christmas season will soon be upon us, and Miss Eunice’s Hat Box at Alton Memorial Hospital is ready to usher in the season with a Christmas open house on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The open house will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the AMH gift shop, located in the hospital’s Beeby Wing across from the cafeteria entrance. The open house will feature giveaways, free gift wrap with every purchase of at least $20, and a chance to win a $50 gift certificate with every purchase through December.

For more information, call Miss Eunice’s Hat Box at 618-463-7493.

More like this:

Nov 12, 2024 - 'Keys For Kids' Dueling Piano Fundraiser to Support Local Families in Need

3 days ago - 30th Annual Alton Tree Lighting & The Buzztones Headline Your Weekend Go-Guide

Nov 12, 2024 - L&C’s N.O. Nelson Campus to Hold Industrial Careers Open House

Oct 22, 2024 - Metro-East Lutheran High School to host Open House    

3 days ago - Haskell House Hosts Festive Holiday Events to Celebrate Community Spirit

 