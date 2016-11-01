ALTON – With Halloween in the past, the Christmas season will soon be upon us, and Miss Eunice’s Hat Box at Alton Memorial Hospital is ready to usher in the season with a Christmas open house on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Article continues after sponsor message

The open house will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the AMH gift shop, located in the hospital’s Beeby Wing across from the cafeteria entrance. The open house will feature giveaways, free gift wrap with every purchase of at least $20, and a chance to win a $50 gift certificate with every purchase through December.

For more information, call Miss Eunice’s Hat Box at 618-463-7493.

More like this: