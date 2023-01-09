BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE men's basketball sophomore guard has been selected as the Ohio Valley Conference Player and Newcomer of the Week Monday.

Minor, a native of Chicago, carried the Cougars to wins over Tennessee State and Southern Indiana with a pair of career games.

Thursday, Minor led SIUE to a home win over Tennessee State with 18 points and a career-high 10 rebound. He added two assists and was 6 for 6 at the free-throw line.

Saturday, he bested his Thursday performance with a career-high 27 points and a new career-high 11 rebounds to lead SIUE to a win at Southern Indiana, becoming the first road team to win at USI this season. Once again, Minor was perfect at the free throw line knocking down all 15 attempts, setting SIUE's single-game record for most free throw attempts without a miss.

Minor now leads the OVC and is third in the NCAA in the free throw percentage at 96.3 percent.

This is the second weekly award for Minor. He earned Newcomer of the Week following the first week of the season.

The Cougars, now 12-5 overall and 3-1 in the OVC, travel to Eastern Illinois for a Thursday night contest before returning home for a Saturday game with Lindenwood.

