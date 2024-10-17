EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville - The Southern Illinois University (SIU) School of Dental Medicine (SDM) in Alton once again opened its doors to the community on Monday, Oct. 14, for its annual Give Kids a Smile Day (GKAS) clinic, offering free dental care to children in need over the October school holiday. The clinic served 190 children, 40 more than last year, and provided $113,530 worth of dentistry to the community, according to Katie Kosten, DMD, director of Community Dentistry in the SIU SDM. Watch patients interact with the Tooth Fairy and dental students.

In attendance were SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, and SIU SDM Dean Saulius Drukteinis, DMD, PhD, who interacted with families and shared the importance of the event. Minor acknowledged the dental students who performed the dental work, which ranged from cleanings and fillings to extractions and imaging.

“I spend a lot of time thanking our students for doing this and underscoring how important it is, not only to the community, but how important it is to the culture of this dental school to be community-oriented,” said Minor.

Minor enjoyed talking with the patients and parents, and discovering that most of the referrals came from the children’s school.

“The highlight is talking to the parents who found this clinic,” said Minor. “They were referred here from their child’s school because they know it is a reliable resource. It’s really a source of pride for us to be able to serve people in our community this way.”

Drukteinis agreed with the chancellor’s sentiment, explaining the impact of making dental care accessible and fostering early relationships with kids.

“Dentistry is intimidating in the sense that families are afraid of the cost of dental care, as well as dental treatment,” said Drukteinis. “We try to create early relationships with the kids by making it a fun opportunity to interface with dentists. Kids receive treatment they need and also learn about oral health and disease prevention.”

The SIU SDM campus gym was transformed into an exciting waiting room for the first-time patients, with The Tooth Fairy present, assisting children during registration. Kids danced to music, played with balloon animals, and experimented with arts and crafts while they waited for their turn in the dentist chair. Exhibits and resources for proper car seat installation, healthy eating habits and oral wellness were available for parents and curious kids.chancellor minor in the alton gym waiting area participating in a wheel spinning game with waiting dental patient kids

The gym did not house a single frown. Kids were excited to be at the GKAS day, running around showing off their beaming new smiles. Madison Green of Alton brought her three-year-old son, Kingston, for an appointment.

“Big fun,” exclaimed Kingston, proudly displaying his freshly cleaned smile.

Danni Williams of East Alton brought her children Elijah, 5, and Jaylei, 12. While Elijah received a cleaning, Jaylei had a tooth pulled.

When asked if it hurt, Jaylei shook her head and said, “Not one bit.”

“It’s good for the kids, otherwise we’d have to wait a year to get into their regular dentist,” said Williams.

Attesting to the long wait for pediatric dentistry was fellow parent Taylor Phillips, also from East Alton. Phillips brought her three children, Riley, 9, Aleah, 5, and Kyah, 4.

“This is a good option because it takes eight months to a year just to get an appointment,” said Phillips.

For most of the families, this is the fastest way to receive quality, comprehensive care for their children’s dental needs. The clinic registered 250 appointments this year and maintained a wait list, reflecting demand for the free service provided by SIU SDM students and overseeing faculty. Not only does GKAS provide this essential resource for the community, it also proves to be a day of fun during the October school holiday.

GKAS is by appointment only, and returns next year. Next month, the SIU SDM will have another day of service on Veterans Care Day, Thursday, Nov. 14. Local veterans are invited to the SIU SDM to receive the same scope of comprehensive care as the Give Kids a Smile event. For more information about Veterans Care Day, call 618-474-7012.

