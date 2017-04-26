ALTON - While the potential exists for severe thunderstorms today through this weekend, meteorologists from the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis say minor flooding is a much more possible concern.



Meteorologists from the NWS said severe thunderstorms may be stronger south of the St. Louis Metro Area on Wednesday, but added that threat may evolve on Friday, and especially Saturday afternoon, when a warm frontal boundary moves over the area. That threat will have vanished by Sunday morning, however. The real threat for the remainder of this week will be as much as four inches of rain predicted. The NWS in St. Louis is expecting to issue minor flood warnings for Clarksville, Louisiana and Grafton along the Mississippi River and Hardin and Grafton along the Illinois River.

The real threat of flooding rests upon people living adjacent to small creeks, streams and rivers, which meteorologists from the NWS warn could breach their banks during this week's predicted rainfalls.

Alton, however, will most likely face higher river levels, which meteorologists believe may cause some minor bank erosion, but not much significant damage otherwise. Flood warnings are not expected to be issued for Alton at this time.

If severe storms do hit the area, however, meteorologists said gusty winds and hail would be the main threats, outside of excessive rainfall.

Because of this weekend's predicted precipitation, the annual Earth Day Festival will be moved from its outdoor location at Piasa Harbor to inside of Old Bakery Beer Company.

