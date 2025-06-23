Listen to the story

WOOD RIVER — The Wood River Fire Department, along with East Alton and Roxana fire departments, responded Monday morning, June 23, 2025, to a fire alarm at East Alton-Wood River High School.

Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut said units discovered smoke in a shop building caused by a minor electrical fire in a heater.

Firefighters ventilated the area and isolated the problem, containing the smoke to the shop room.

No injuries were reported.

The school plans to investigate any further issues or concerns related to the incident.

