ALTON - Minnie Johnson of Alton is a well-known woman who has made it her distinct purpose in life to help women, children and the community.

Recently, she was recognized as a YWCA Woman Of Distinction," which says is one of the biggest honors of her life.

"Everyone should work in the community and let the Lord surround your life," Johnson said. "I try to encourage parents and children to educate themselves and their children. Education is so important."

Johnson is the mother of one son and two grandsons. She is a retired educator in the Alton School District, also has been a research analyst at Spiegel Mail-Order House and a member of the Alton Education Association.

Johnson is involved in a multitude of community service projects from being a Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible School teacher at Heartland Baptist Church and Alton First Southern Baptist Church.

She is involved in a variety of community service projects from:

Transportation for the elderly.

American Baptist Conference volunteer.

Co-creator of the “Black History Exhibits” for Black History Month.

Assisted single mothers with rides and child care.

Women’s Mission Unit.

Oneida Baptist Institute volunteer.

Sig Tri Hi Federated Club for Girls.

Salvation Army volunteer.

American Heart Association volunteer.

Oasis Women’s Center volunteer.

National Council of Negro Women

Federated Women’s Club.

Election judge.

A Precious Organization volunteer.

