GRANITE CITY - Camron Minner finished third for Collinsville at 138 pounds, defeating Granite City's Braxton Tolley in the third place match, while Triad's Colin Crouch finished fourth at 113 pounds, as Columbia, Mo. Hickman won the William "Red" Schmitt Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at Granite City High's Memorial Gym.

The Kewpies ran away with the title with 343 points, with CBC coming in second with 273 points, beating out Rockwood Lafayette, who finished third with 271 points, in fourth place was Jackson, Mo., with 251 points, and Paducah, Ky., Tilghman rounded out the top five with 172.5 points. Belleville East was seventh with 170.5 points, Waterloo came in eighth with 150 points, Mascoutah came in 11th with 134 points, the Knights were 13th at 129 points, the Kahoks came in 14th with 122 points, the host Warriors were 21st with 81 points, O'Fallon was 22nd at 78 points, and Alton was 25th with 53.5 points. A total of 30 teams competed in the tournament.

In the third-place bout at 106 pounds, Xavier Spnon-Hale of Mascoutah won over Jackson Schadegg of East 4-3, while Crouch lost the third-place match at 113 pounds to Dylan McGrew of Normal Community West 11-10. At 120 pounds, Triad's Will Kelly finished fourth, losing the third-place match to Grady Rice of Jackson 12-11, while Macguire Leck of Mascoutah finished sixth at 126 pounds, losing the fifth-place match to Michael Fudge of CBC by technical superiority 17-0 at 2:30.

Ar 132 pounds, Landon Weidler of Belleville East finished sixth, losing the fifth place bout to Jack Duraski of Batavia 9-8, while at 138 pounds, Minner defeated Tolley in the third place match 6-5, while Triad's Braden Rowe came in sixth, forfeiting the fifth place match to Lafayette's Caleb Frankenberger. Mascoutah's Brock Ross won the championship at 150 pounds, winning by fall over Taryn Nichols of Hickman at 1:35, and at 157 pounds, O'Fallon's Logan Thomas took the third place match over Brody Baker of Quincy 6-2, while Killian Rauch of Belleville East finished fifth, winning over Aiden Schoen of Lafayette by medical forfeit.

In the 165-pound division, Terrence Willis of Belleville East placed fifth, winning the bout over Quincy's Gunnar Derhake by fall at 4:34, while at 175 pounds, Granite's Eli Miller finished sixth, losing the fifth-place match to Beau Waldron of Columbia Hickman by fall at 4:34. At 190 pounds, Jackson Deutsch of Waterloo finished in fifth, winning over Collinsville's Scott Snyder by fall at 42 seconds, while at 215 pounds, O'Fallon's Gavin Gentille took a 1-0 decision over Kenner Bye of Bloomington in the third place bout, and at 285 pounds, Drew Glowacki of Waterloo finished third, defeating Gabriel Casteblanco of Hazelwood West in the third place match by fall at 1:51.

Hickman had the most individual champions, with four, while CBC was right behind with three individual champions.

