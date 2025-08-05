Our Daily Show Interview! Re-Opening of Mini Corral: Off to a HUGE START!

GODFREY - Mini Corral is open again, and owner Rob Lenhardt couldn’t be more excited to share the restaurant’s legacy with the community.

Located at 3030 Godfrey Road in Godfrey, Mini Corral is known for its burgers, root beer and good vibes. The restaurant previously served the Riverbend region for over four decades. They officially reopened in Godfrey on Friday, Aug. 2, 2025. Lenhardt can’t wait to welcome back both loyal and new customers.

“There’s a learning curve every day,” he said. “We learned a lot the first three days. There are a couple of items we’re going to change. There are a couple of things we can do better or more efficient. But that’s what the first weekend is all about. It’s all about just learning as we go what does and what doesn’t work.”

In the first weekend, Lenhardt said they sold over 5,000 burgers and ran out of root beer within four and a half hours on Aug. 2. Looking ahead, he plans to order plenty more root beer for people to enjoy with their burgers, mini tacos, fried mushrooms and other favorites.

The restaurant was originally opened in 1980 in East Alton by Sal Manescalco and his sister Angie Wiegand. Mac’s Downtown acquired the rights to the brand and recipes in 2021 and relocated it to Godfrey.

Article continues after sponsor message

While the restaurant has been refreshed, it still maintains its signature flavors and feel. Lenhardt noted that Manescalco’s best friend, Moe, will return to the restaurant in the next few weeks. He looks forward to welcoming back a classic Mini Corral guy.

“When you walk in Mini Corral, there will be a familiar face,” Lenhardt said. “I think Moe is going to be a godsend. The first thing you do is walk in and see Moe. It kind of brings you back. You have a root beer, you talk to Moe. He’s one of the most personable guys you’ll ever meet.”

As Mini Corral settles from its first weekend, Lenhardt shared that they plan to make a few adjustments. They are in the process of refreshing the menu. He added that he has “caught a lot of flak” for the prices; the cost of hamburger meat is currently at a five-year high. As costs lower, Lenhardt expects to adjust the Mini Corral prices, too.

“I’m all about constructive criticism,” he said. “They are your customers. Those are the people who are going to keep being there. You do have to listen to them and see what works. You can fix a lot of things by just scrolling on Facebook and reading comments for 15 minutes.”

As Mini Corral is revitalized and community members celebrate its return, Lenhardt looks forward to sharing the Mini Corral tradition with new and returning customers. He noted that Mac’s Downtown is looking at Granite City as a possible second location for Mini Corral. He is hopeful the restaurant will continue to expand in the coming months.

Mini Corral is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information about the restaurant or to place an order, call (618) 208-7278 or visit the official Facebook page.

More like this: