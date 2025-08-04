ALTON - The Alton-based artist Itchy? has a unique name and an even more unique style, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

As the August Artist of the Month, Itchy? currently has his work on display at Milton Schoolhouse in his first solo gallery. He joked that his work is “definitely strange,” but it comes from a deeply passionate place and has been a major source of healing as he perfects his style.

“I don’t paint trees and houses because I can’t draw,” he laughed. “All I can do is paint me.”

The journey to art wasn’t linear for Itchy? He began his career as a professional wrestler and suffered a few brain injuries. When he retired, he quickly realized he “wasn’t a part of normal society” and experienced “a series of nervous breakdowns” that eventually led to a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder.

Art became his solace. After every therapy session, Itchy? would paint whatever emotions he was feeling.

“I discovered art, and I started painting three years ago, and I don’t know. It became a part of me,” he explained. “It soothed me, made me understand the emotions inside me.”

His paintings usually start with an abstract background. Next, he fingerpaints or spray paints a face or figure, then uses paint markers to finalize the details.

“Sometimes it’s drippy, sometimes it’s splattery, sometimes you could tell I whipped it onto the canvas because I had some anxiety or was upset from work or something, and I just went on and just slapped it onto the canvas,” Itchy? shared.

As a result, his paintings are layered, textured and often punk rock in nature. And not only do the paintings help Itchy?, but they resonate with others, too.

Itchy? began selling his art online and at Alton Main Street’s Night Market. When Milton Schoolhouse expressed interest in showing his art, he was ecstatic. He hopes to show his art more regularly around Alton and St. Louis. As someone who grew up in the Riverbend region, he wants to be associated with the art scene in his hometown.

“I want to be one of Alton’s premier artists. Like, when you talk about art in Alton, I want to be talked about with Alton,” he explained. “The art scene here is blooming. It’s getting bigger and bigger, and I definitely want to be a part of it.”

Itchy? hopes his art continues to be a source of inspiration and comfort to others, just like it is for him. As he continues his journey, he believes art has served a major purpose in his life. He plans to continue creating and sharing that creativity with the community in Alton and beyond.

“It makes me happy. I’m super happy when people are excited to see the art, too,” he added. “There’s just so much to it. That’s because there’s just so much to the human soul, and I just allow every piece to come out.”

