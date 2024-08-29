Connection Timeout

ALTON - A section of Milton Road in Alton will be improved with a combination of over $1 million in federal and local funds after City Council members approved multiple items related to the project on Wednesday.

Improvements will be made along a 0.32 mile stretch of Milton Road from Worden Avenue to Edgewood Avenue. The full scope of the project includes “pavement patching, pavement milling, hot-mix asphalt resurfacing, sidewalk curb, ramps and other miscellaneous items,” according to a related agenda item.

$506,000 in federal funding will go towards construction and engineering costs, as will $183,000 from the city, totaling $689,000, according to a Joint Funding Agreement for Federally Funded Construction between the city and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). These funds will come from the Surface Transportation Program’s “Urban” designation (STU), intended for municipalities with populations above 5,000.

The City of Alton and Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab, Inc. (SMS) have also entered into an agreement related to the Milton Road upgrades, which will see the agency perform engineering services on the project at a cost of $83,000. In addition to both agreements, City Council members approved an additional $300,000 in Motor Fuel Tax funds for the project on Wednesday, bringing the grand total to $1,072,000.

According to the Joint Funding Agreement, the estimated completion date for projects over $1 million is seven years after the project begins, though the costs listed in each agreement are described as estimates which are subject to change.

A full recording of the Aug. 28, 2024 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story, on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, or on Riverbender.com/video.