SPRINGFIELD - State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) welcomed Barbara Sparkman and Wendy Granger from Millstadt to the “Women to Watch" Leadership Conference in Springfield. The event, hosted by House Republicans, consisted of breakfast and conversations, keynote speakers, networking lunch, and an informational seminar.

“I am honored to have Barbara Sparkman and Wendy Granger as my guests at this year's conference and celebrate their well-deserved recognition for their work supporting our community,” said Schmidt.

Article continues after sponsor message

Barbara serves as the Millstadt Food Pantry's treasurer, and Wendy serves on the pantry board in addition to various other functions ranging from picking up food, packing bags for clients and distributing holiday food throughout the year.

The Millstadt Food Pantry began years ago in a small garage with a big mission. Today, the pantry continues to exceed local annual donations and helps to feed less fortunate families across the Millstadt community with no government help. Barbara and Wendy have dedicated their time and efforts to make a difference in the small town they call home.

Schmidt continued, “I’m proud to represent a district that has great women leaders such as Barbara and Wendy who have opened their door to help others in need. This event was a fantastic opportunity for them to join nearly 50 women from across the state to be recognized as women leaders, and I look forward to seeing the great things they do in the future.”

In its fourth year, the Women to Watch Leadership Conference was designed to recognize accomplishments from up-and-coming women leaders across Illinois. Each year, legislators identify and invite rising stars from their districts to attend the conference, where their efforts are applauded, and their suggestions are heard during a day of empowering programming.

More like this: