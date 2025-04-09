SPRINGFIELD - State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) co-sponsored House Bill 1607 that creates the Commission on Eliminating Food Deserts Act. The bill helps state-led efforts to eliminate food deserts in Illinois, specifically in underserved communities and rural areas across the state. State Representative Kevin Schmidt said he’s proud to co-sponsor legislation that will expand access to healthy food and daily essentials for families in Illinois, including the East St. Louis community.

“I support HB1607 because families should never have to struggle to find groceries and other daily essentials due to inadequate access to grocery stores,” said Rep. Schmidt. “This bill will help fill the gap in food insecurities we continue to see around the state, and it will also help create healthier lifestyles for families by having access to fresh fruit, vegetables, and other healthful whole foods.”

Many factors contribute to causing a food desert, including transportation challenges, availability of convenience foods, income inequality, and business investment risks that contribute to stores not opening in the area.

Schmidt continued, “I’m very passionate about helping others who struggle with food insecurity which is why I donate my legislative pay raise to local food pantries each month. It’s one way I can help families in need with the support of dedicated volunteers.”

In 2024, $6.4 million in competitive grant funds were made available through the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) for projects to help strengthen the state’s food supply chain. The funding will help bring disinvested areas closer to being able to access fresh, nutrient-dense food. Additionally, resources and grant programs related to food deserts and food access can be found at the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (IDCEO) and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

Representative Kevin Schmidt represents the 114th District, which includes a portion of St. Clair County.

