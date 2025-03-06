SPRINGFIELD - State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) filed legislation to expand recognition to Illinois veterans. House Bill 1421 creates the Veterans Day Paid Leave Act and requires employers to provide each employee who is a veteran with a paid day off on Veterans Day. Rep. Schmidt respects the men and women who have served our country and says his bill is one small way we can tell our veterans thank you.

“We owe our veterans a debt of gratitude for the sacrifices they made to protect the freedoms we all enjoy today,” Rep. Schmidt stated. “My bill is pretty straight forward and would award employees, who provide documents verifying they are a veteran, a paid day off work to celebrate Veterans Day, plus this bill creates an income tax credit to employers who provide a paid day off to their veteran employees.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Representative Schmidt filed HB1421 to further acknowledge our veterans’ commitment to serving our country. The State of Illinois offers a variety of programs and resources for veterans and their families that can be found on Rep. Schmidt’s website: repschmidt.com/resources-for-veterans

For more information, please contact Rep. Schmidt’s office at (618)-215-1050, or his website, repschmidt.com

Representative Kevin Schmidt represents the 114th District, which includes a portion of St. Clair County.

More like this: