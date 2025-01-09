SPRINGFIELD – Today, Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) was sworn in for his second term as State Representative for the 114th District of Illinois.

“I’m so honored that the 114th District has placed their trust in me once again,” said Rep. Schmidt. “I’m going to continue working tirelessly to be a true voice for our community, not a cog in the Springfield machine.”

Rep. Schmidt has a bipartisan voting record during his first term, consistently supporting fiscally responsible decisions and initiatives that directly impact the 114th district.

“We have big challenges ahead in Illinois and I will work every day to find solutions that will bring jobs back, lower the tax burden, and support our first responders,” Schmidt said. “This is a public service, not self-service. This is why I voted against the legislator pay raises last year, and donate it back to my community each month.”

Schmidt says his office has prioritized community events, and he hosts free events around his district that his constituents utilize year-round. He hosts annual shred days, a job fair, property tax seminars, town halls, and more. To stay up to date on these events and other happenings around the district, visit RepSchmidt.com and sign up for email updates.

Aside from serving as State Representative, Schmidt also is a chiropractor and owner of Schmidt Chiropractic. He is a past board member of the Millstadt Chamber of Commerce and a current member of the NRA, and is also a Mason and Shriner. Schmidt lives in Millstadt with his wife of 15 years, Laura, and their two sons, Luke and Dean.

The 114th district includes parts or all of Belleville, East St. Louis, Cahokia Heights, Dupo, Freeburg, Lebanon, Millstadt, Mascoutah, New Athens, New Baden, O’Fallon, Smithton, and Washington Park.

