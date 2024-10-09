MADISON COUNTY - A 22-year-old Millstadt man lost his life early Sunday, October 6, 2024, following a motorcycle crash near Interstate 55, according to Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn. Dylan Hardin Stanley was identified as the sole occupant of a red 2024 Honda CBX 1000 motorcycle that crashed at the 34-mile marker.

Nonn said the incident occurred when Stanley was traveling southbound on the frontage road, Old US Route 66, and for reasons still under investigation, he left the roadway and crashed into the median area adjacent to the interstate. Despite wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, he sustained significant injuries.

Family members became concerned when Stanley did not return home and utilized a cell phone app to track his location. They discovered the crash scene and alerted emergency services at 2:41 a.m. this past Sunday. The Illinois State Police and Worden Fire Department responded to the call.

Coroner's Office Investigator Sakina Vernor pronounced Stanley dead at 3:36 a.m. The preliminary cause of death has been determined to be blunt head and chest trauma. Routine toxicological testing will be conducted to check for the presence of intoxicants.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Funeral arrangements are pending with Leesman Funeral Home.

