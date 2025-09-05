Millstadt Balloon Glow Rescheduled for Sept. 6, 2025
A balloon glow at Buttercup Ranch and Creamery will now take place on Saturday, Sept. 6, due to forecasted winds and rain.
MILLSTADT - Buttercup Ranch and Creamery has rescheduled its balloon glow.
The glow, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, will now take place from 6:30–8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6, due to forecasted winds and rain. Tickets to the glow cost $20 per car.
Scott Vignassi and The Big Little Big Band will still play as scheduled at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5. This is free to attend.
The concert will be followed by the CiderMan Sprint Triathlon at 7 a.m. on Sept. 6. For more information about the triathlon, including how to participate, click here.
A percentage of the proceeds from the balloon glow and triathlon will go to Millstadt’s first responders.
“We want people to enjoy themselves,” added Mary MacKeen, who owns Buttercup Ranch and Creamery. “We’re excited.”
For more information about the rescheduled balloon glow, click here.
