Our Daily Show Interview! A Ton Happening at Buttercup Ranch & Creamery

MILLSTADT - Buttercup Ranch and Creamery has an impressive history, and you can be a part of their story at the upcoming balloon glow and triathlon.

On Sept. 5, 2025, community members are invited to the Millstadt farm for the balloon glow, food trucks and a concert by Scott Vignassi’s Big Little Big Band, for $20 per car. On Sept. 6, the fun will continue with the fifth annual CiderMan Sprint Triathlon throughout the property. Twenty percent of all funds raised will go to the local police and fire departments in honor of Patriot Day.

“Every bit counts,” said Rich MacKeen, who owns the farm with his wife, Mary. “We don’t make money on this. We go in the hole every year, but that’s not the point.”

Rich served in the Air Force alongside Jim Ogonowski, the brother of John Ogonowski, who was the pilot on the first plane to hit the World Trade Center. It’s important to the MacKeen and Ogonowski families to remember 9/11, which is why they decided to host the CiderMan Sprint Triathlon partly in John’s honor and donate the proceeds to first responders.

While it’s a solemn memory, the event itself is a lot of fun for Rich and Mary, who love sharing Buttercup Ranch and Creamery with the community. They look forward to welcoming families to the balloon glow on Sept. 5, and they hope to see a lot of athletes come out to compete in the triathlon.

Mary emphasized that the triathlon is flexible, with paddling as an option, or you can compete in relay teams or only complete part of the race as desired. The MacKeens’ son came up with the idea to hold a triathlon on their property, and they love hosting the event every year.

When they aren’t hosting balloon glows and triathlons, the MacKeens stay busy keeping the farm in top shape. The farm is available for weddings and parties. They also have an Airbnb option and campsite for anyone who wants to stay, complete with farm tours and chores for those who are interested.

Rich and Mary explained that they were not originally farmers, but they wanted to raise their six children in a farm setting. They went on their first date in 1987 and saw “The Princess Bride,” which inspired them to name their first cow Buttercup when they started the farm in 2010.

“There were some philosophical reasons that we wanted to do this,” Rich said. “The number one was, we wanted to teach the children discipline. We wanted them to have chores. We wanted them to do stuff. We wanted them to learn. And then the second one was, we were concerned that we weren’t well-aware of where our food came from…And then the final one was because we didn’t know how to take care of ourselves. My grandparents and their parents, they knew all this stuff. We don’t.”

Nowadays, the MacKeens are well-versed in the farm life. They’re working to become a certified dairy and cheesery. In the meantime, you can contact them directly through their website to inquire about purchasing their products, including pork, chicken and eggs.

They can’t wait to share the ranch with the community at the balloon glow and the triathlon. To learn more about the balloon glow, click here. To register for the CiderMan Sprint Triathlon, click here.

“We feel really blessed that we have this place, but we just want other people to enjoy it as we enjoy it,” Mary added. “We’re excited.”

For more information about Buttercup Ranch and Creamery, visit their official website at Buttercup-Ranch.com.