DECATUR - The following students were named to the Dean's List at Millikin University for fall 2017.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean's List honors.

Alton, IL

Korinne Frankford, College of Arts & Sciences, Senior, Chemistry

Edwardsville, IL

Alexandra Gabriel, College of Fine Arts, Freshman, Commercial Music

Jerseyville, IL

Marshall Youngblood, College of Arts & Sciences, Sophomore, Physics

