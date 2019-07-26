ALTON – The law firm of MillerKing LLC has selected a historic and prominent building for its new home in North Alton. The law firm moved recently to 2410 State Street, Alton, IL 62002. The building is well-known throughout Alton history as it used to be home to Roosevelt Bank.

With deep roots in the Riverbend, MillerKing is excited about the expansion and future of the firm with its 5 attorneys and 3 full-time team members. The law firm was established by William R. Miller, Patrick G. King, and Stephanie A. King. According to Patrick King, “Will, Stephanie, and I envision our future here for many years. We plan to continue to deliver high quality legal services, build long-term relationships, and serve our clients and community.”

Article continues after sponsor message

MillerKing is a full-service law firm licensed to practice in Illinois, Missouri, and United States District Court, Southern District of Illinois. The firm focuses in Wrongful Death, Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Family Law, Criminal & Traffic, Small Business Law, Estate Planning, and Probate. “Our firm is a local law firm. Each attorney concentrates and focuses in 1-3 areas of the law, which allows for our firm to handle a variety of cases for our clients,” said Will Miller.

The law firm is hosting an open house on Friday, August 23, 2019. “We welcome family, friends, clients, professionals, and those who are interested in the Alton-Godfrey community,” per Stephanie King. The open house will run from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

You can learn more about MillerKing at www.MillerKingLaw.com and via Facebook at www.facebook.com/PatrickKingLaw. To contact directly, you may call at 618-462-8405.

More like this: