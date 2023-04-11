ALTON - The law firm of MillerKing LLC is proud to announce that Bryan A. Dooling has been named a Partner. Along with Bryan A. Dooling, the firm’s attorneys are Stephanie A. King, Patrick G. King, William R. Miller, Anthony E. Dos Santos, and Andrea N. Schrader.

Bryan represents clients in transactional matters, such as Estate Planning, Probate, Trusts, Small Business, Real Estate and Municipal, and litigation cases, such as business disputes, contracts, insurance claims, Trust Administration and Probate Administration. Bryan is a member of the Alton-Wood River Bar Association, Madison County Bar Association, and Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA). Bryan was born and raised in the greater Alton-Godfrey area. He is a graduate of St. Ambrose Grade School and Marquette Catholic High School.

Bryan attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where he graduated with a Degree in Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences. Bryan earned his law degree from Appalachian School of Law in Virginia.

After graduating from law school, Bryan returned to the Riverbend area where he resides with his wife, Rachel, and children. Bryan is an avid fan of Illini sports and St. Louis Cardinals. The law firm of MillerKing is located at 2410 State Street, Alton, IL. They can be reached online at www.MillerKingLaw.com and by phone at (618) 462-8405.

