OAK PARK - Mary Miller, the U.S. Republican Congressional District-15 Primary winner over Rodney Davis on Tuesday night, Wednesday expressed excitement and gratitude to the voters after she claimed 57 percent of the vote.

Miller started by saying: "I want to thank President Donald J. Trump, the leader of the America First movement. This win shows the strength and power of President Trump’s endorsement.

"People in this country are waking up. The left may be 'woke,' but conservatives are 'awake.' We see past the lies and smears from the radical left and the liberal elites. I want to thank my wonderful family and my supporters for your love, your prayers, and your support.

"My family has had to endure a lot, but they did so with grace and poise.

My family is strong because we trust in the Lord with all our heart. Man cannot destroy what is built by faith."

Miller thanked her opponent, Rodney Davis, for his very gracious phone call Tuesday at the conclusion of the election.

"My family has prayed for Rodney’s family throughout this campaign, and I look forward to working with him as a colleague.

"I am overjoyed that our friend Darren Bailey won the Republican nomination to become our next Governor! Last night was a massive win for President Trump and conservatives in our country.

"But last night was just the beginning. Today, we begin the work of uniting the Republican Party so that we can defeat JB Pritzker before the crime wave becomes even worse.

"President Trump leads the greatest grassroots movement in the history of our country. His agenda will be my agenda in Congress as I work with my friends in the House Freedom Caucus to save our country.

"Proverbs 29:18 tells us that where there is no vision, the people perish. Joe Biden doesn’t have a vision. Joe Biden is destroying this country. No one can afford gas or groceries, and we are facing supply shortages like a third-world country. President Trump’s vision gave us energy independence, secure borders, and a booming economy.

"As a farmer, I am honored to represent production agriculture on the House Agriculture Committee. As a parent, I advocate for parental rights on the House Education and Labor Committee. We will defeat the woke agenda Joe Biden is pushing in our classrooms. This is our mission. To save our country for our children and grandchildren. That hard work begins today.

"Thank you, may God bless you all, and may God bless our great nation."

