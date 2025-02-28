EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Milla LeGette is a dedicated student athlete who does everything she can to pursue her dreams.

For her hard work, Milla LeGette is a Student of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

A senior at EAWR, LeGette has made waves as a multisport student athlete. She participates on the basketball team and the track team. She also serves as a positive influence on the teams’ underclassmen and shows them the success you can attain when you work hard.

It takes a lot of discipline and responsibility to manage both sports and academics, but LeGette makes it look effortless. She demonstrates grace, good sportsmanship and hard work in everything she does.

When she’s not busy with schoolwork or her sports, LeGette works as a waitress. She also volunteers to help sell concessions during games — when she’s not playing in them, of course. This keeps her busy, but LeGette wouldn’t have it any other way.

She doesn't have a ton of free time, but when she can, she enjoys cooking, embroidering, writing and reading. As she prepares to graduate, LeGette has big plans for the future. Her teachers and loved ones believe she can accomplish anything she sets her mind to.

“[I plan to] go to college to get my accounting degree,” she said.

Congratulations to Milla for this recognition from East Alton-Wood River High School!

