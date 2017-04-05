Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - Robert Jackstadt defeated Steven Slemmer 2,333 to 1,481 with 14 precincts reporting in a key Glen Carbon mayor race on Tuesday night.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton was re-elected with no opposition with a powerful showing of 5,509 votes.

In another key Edwardsville area race, Frank Miles won the Edwardsville Township Supervisor race over Barth Legate by a projected two to one margin with the vote tallies still unofficial.

Ed Hagnauer won the Granite City mayor race with 2,980 votes to Arthur Asadorian’s 1,639.

Allen Admamite dominated the Troy mayor race with 1,081 votes compared to the next candidate John Haggard with 174 votes.

S.J. Morrison upended incumbent Jeanette Mallon 413 to 367 for the Ward 4 Aldermanic position to the Edwardsville City Council.

Matthew Chapman, Skip Schmidt and Kenny Krumeich tallied over 4,000 votes in the Edwardsville Township Trustee race and with several write-in candidates, those votes have to be counted Wednesday.

