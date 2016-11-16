EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles announced at the Social Services Safety Net Fall Forum held on November 9th that Edwardsville Township has created a Community Resource Directory. This project is one of many initiatives undertaken by Supervisor Frank Miles since he took office to better link resources and services to the community.

Development of the Community Resource Directory was an effort of the Social Services Safety Net created by the Edwardsville Township and the Glen/Ed Ministerial Alliance. The Social Services Safety Net’s mission is to bring together area social service agencies, organizations, and churches that provide services to residents of Edwardsville Community School District 7. The Community Resource Directory was created to further connect residents to the services and resources that are available for members of the community.

“One of the goals of the Social Services Safety Net has been to make resources more readily available to residents in our community,” said Supervisor Miles. “With the Community Resource Directory we have become closer to achieving this goal. The benefit of using a resource directory is that it not only provides information to residents, it is also a way for local social service agencies to identify resources offered at other organizations. The hope is that the Community Resource Directory will further the mission to unify the social service agencies that provide services to Edwardsville Community School District 7. The more we know about one another, the better services we can offer.”

The Edwardsville Township Community Resource Directory contains the name, services offered and contact information for over 90 agencies that serve residents of Edwardsville Community School District 7. The directory can be located on the Edwardsville Township website at www.edwardsvilletownship.com, under the community resources tab. The directories will also be available for residents to pick up in the Edwardsville Township office.

For questions about the Edwardsville Township Community Resource Directory please contact the Edwardsville Township office at 618-656-0292.

