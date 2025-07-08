EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Tuesday that a defendant has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a crash that resulted in the deaths of an Alton couple on July 3, 2025, in Wood River.

The murder charges allege that Miko D. Martin, 29, of St. Louis was driving at an excessive speed, disregarded traffic laws and was attempting to evade police when his vehicle struck another vehicle at the intersection of Illinois 143 and Illinois 3. Two occupants of the second vehicle, 66-year-old George “Randy” Julian and his wife, 68-year-old Donna M. Julian, died in the crash. The murder charges also allege that Martin knew that his actions created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm.

“Our heart goes out to the friends and family of the Julians as they face this sudden and devastating loss,” Haine said. “Running from the police is a deliberate choice that can result in irreversible loss. When someone flees law enforcement and endangers lives, they must be held fully accountable. These charges reflect the gravity of such behavior, and they should send a message that intentionally endangering the lives and safety of innocent citizens will not be tolerated on our streets.”

In addition to the murder charges, Martin is charged with:

• Possession Of A Firearm By A Repeat Felony Offender (Class X felony), for allegedly having a Glock .357-caliber pistol in his possession, after having been convicted of felony offenses in St. Louis County, Missouri.

• Felon In Possession Of A Weapon (Class 2 felony), for allegedly possessing a Glock .357-caliber pistol after having been convicted of a felony in St. Louis County, Missouri.

• 2 Counts of Reckless Homicide (Class 2 felony), for allegedly operating his vehicle in a reckless manner and performing acts that were likely to cause death or great bodily harm to others.

• Unlawful Possession Of A Stolen Firearm (Class 2 felony) for allegedly possessing a stolen Glock .357-caliber pistol.

• 3 Counts of Aggravated Fleeing Or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer (Class 4 felony), for allegedly attempting to flee from Wood River Police.

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois State Police conducted the investigation, at the request of Wood River Police. Madison County Coroner’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Haine’s office has filed a Petition To Deny Pretrial Release, arguing Martin should remain in custody while awaiting trial because the defendant poses a threat to others.

The petition notes that Martin currently is on parole in Missouri.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable

cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty

More like this: