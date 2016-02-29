GLEN CARBON – In their company’s slogan, Allstate Insurance says, “You’re in good hands.”

This is definitely the case with insurance agent Mike Weis of Glen Carbon. With his plethora of knowledge about insurance services, investments portfolios and his unbeatable customer care, any customer who walks through his office doors or calls him directly will surely know that they are in the best hands possible.

While his Allstate agency is celebrating its two-year anniversary this March 1, Weis had worked in the insurance business prior to his licensing in 2010; his knowhow of terminology and practices has allowed him to become the agent he is today. With clientelle spaning from the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon area up towards Alton and commercial clients in Springfield, Weis serves not only the local area but even to Missourians.

One of the things he’s learned throughout his experience with insurance is the practice of always being available for his customers. Although every Allstate agent has a 24-hour business line where it would be transferred to a claims representative, Weis invites his customers to contact him directly.

“I give all of my customers my personal cell phone number,” he said. “If you have a house fire or an auto claim on the side of the road, you can always call me directly. That’s what I try to excel at for my customers to make sure they know that I’m available for them and they don’t have to explain the situation four or five times to four different claims representatives.”

Aside from his outstanding customer service, Weis also loves to help his customers get the best deal out of their auto, homeowners, renter’s and other types of policies.

“We care as an agency and all of our staff is invested in the interest of our customers,” he said. “We’re obviously a for-profit company, but we want to earn money ethically and in the best interest of the customer.”

Weis finds that saving people money and making himself money at the same time is a great combination but difficult to come by in business nowadays.

“It’s nice to make an honest dollar with people who need a good product and a good agent that will take care of them,” Weis said, “It’s a good feeling to be here when they need me and give that level of service back to them for the money they paid to Allstate.”

Among all of the numerous products that Weis offers at his insurance agency, he stresses that life insurance can be the most important policy decisions one could make.

“A lot of people when you first bring up the conversation cringe,” he said. “The first things that comes to mind when this is brought up is making sure your family is taken care of if something happens to you.”

Weis, who shares that he has life insurance policies on himself, his wife and even his two kids, thinks of the policies as an investment into his family’s future.

“Although nothing can replace the loss of a loved one, it definitely helps knowing not to worry about money in the short term,” he said. “To me, my life insurance policy is like a college fund for my kids.”

Among his other products and services, Weis also can take a look at his customer’s investments, stocks, bonds and 401Ks and provide advice on how to fully benefit from their options.

“Instead of trying to sell you a product, I’ll suggest that you take a look at this and make sure you’re investing your money correctly,” he said. “I’ll tell them they’re better off where they’re at or tell them exactly how to benefit them more. I like doing that kind of thing with my customers.”

Mike Weis’s office is located at 4224 S State Route 159, Suite B in Glen Carbon. His office is open Monday through Thursday 9 to 5:30 p.m., 9 to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 to 2 p.m. on Saturday. He can be contacted 24/7 at 618-205-6060.

For more information, please go to Mike Weis' Allstate agency's website.

