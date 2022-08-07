EDWARDSVILLE - Mike Stroh, one of the many special needs players who participated in the recent Mitch n Friends clinic at the Edwardsville YMCA Meyer Center, very much enjoyed himself getting to play tennis and conversing with the other players.

Stroh is a native of Smithton, but now lives with his family in Springfield, and has come down with his mother, Judy, for the event for the past several years, and on the day of the clinic, he very much enjoyed playing in the clinic.

Stroh is good friends with Mitch McGinnis and said he loves the Futures Tournament.

Mike first became involved in tennis through coach Rich Carruthers, who helped him and other players learn tennis.

"I like working with coach Rich," Mike Stroh said.

His mom mentioned that Carruthers has coached her son for the past 25 years and has definitely inspired her son.

When Judy asked her son if Coach Carruthers had helped him understand how to play the game, Mike gave out an enthusiastic "yes!"

Carruthers has also helped Mike out in having fun and enjoying the game very much. He also enjoys tennis for a very simple reason as well.

"I like having fun in the game of tennis," Mike said.

He was having fun playing tennis and had simple goals in his involvement in the game.

"Exercise and stay healthy," Mike said. "I like hanging out with my friends."

