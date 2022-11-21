JERSEY - Mike Ringhausen will soon end his term as Jersey County Sheriff.

Nick Manns was the winner in the race for the sheriff’s position in the recent election.

Ringhausen said he has loved his role as sheriff and serving the people of Jersey County.

Ringhausen went to Lewis and Clark Community College and received a criminal justice degree and has been in law enforcement for 32 years.

“I was in it for the people,” he said. “Any time I can do anything to help people is what I like to do. There were so many different aspects of the sheriff’s job from fundraisers, to being in the living room of people’s houses to assist them in unfortunate circumstances. Sometimes it might be to discuss the death of a loved one, someone bickering back and forth in a domestic problem, or if someone has gotten into narcotics and no way to turn and look for advice. I always did the best I could to do anything for people to ease their burdens. I believe that is what I was supposed to do.”

Mike was always willing to participate in fundraisers, evident by his recent participation in a BackStoppers event in Grafton.

"It literally shows me when the community comes out so strong to support us in events like BackStoppers, it is showing support and generosity to first responders," he said.

Mike’s first job was at 19 years old and he worked to stop shoplifters at Target he has been in law enforcement ever since he said.

In his off time, Mike said he loves spending time with family and friends, trout fishing, and riding his motorcycle.

“Being sheriff of Jersey County was both a blessing and gift for me,” Ringhausen said. “I felt privileged to care for the people, land businesses, and property. I love the work I was called for and something I have always been passionate about.”

Ringhausen is not sure what his next steps will be, but he still has a family farm to take care of and may one day be back in law enforcement or security work.

