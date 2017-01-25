PIASA - Southwestern graduate Mike Rathgeb, the founder and President of Spencer Homes, and partner at Infinity Land Group, both based in Edwardsville, will be the guest speaker at the Southwestern School Foundation dinner and auction on Saturday, March 11, 2017. The event will be held at The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey at 6 p.m.

Rathgeb, a 1987 graduate of Southwestern High School, founded Spencer Homes in 2005. Since that time, Spencer Homes has been designing & building custom homes throughout Madison County, with primary operations in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon. In 2013, he introduced to the area a “building envelope” development concept including maintenance-free living geared to the retiree and boomer generation audiences. He has also received the Certified Aging-in-Place designation from the National Association of Home Builders. In 2017, he plans to expand into O’Fallon, IL with the opening of The Enclave at Augusta Greens, a 39 home site.

Prior to opening Spencer Homes, Rathgeb’s work experience included working in the residential construction industry while attending SIUE. His background also includes positions at The Hahn Co., Famous Barr, Spectrum Brands, and FedEx.

Rathgeb sits on the board of directors for the Home Builder Association of Greater Southwest Illinois and is a member of Edwardsville Rotary. He and his wife, Melinda, are active supporters of Edwardsville Neighbors in Need and African Vision of Hope.

Rathgeb graduated from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville with a degree in Finance. He and his wife are the parents of four children, Logan, Livia, Gabby, and Greyson. They reside in Edwardsville and are members of Metro Community Church.

This is the 15th anniversary of the Southwestern Foundation’s dinner and auction. The annual event has helped generate $329,250 in scholarships that have been awarded to 326 Southwestern graduates since 2001. The Foundation has also awarded mini-grants totaling more than $53,000 to help enhance learning opportunities in the Southwestern District.

Tickets to the event, which are $30, are available through any Foundation board member or by calling the Southwestern School District office at 372-3813.

