GRANITE CITY - Incumbent mayor Mike Parkinson was overwhelmingly re-elected by voters in Granite City’s municipal elections, held on Tuesday.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Parkinson won a second term as Granite’s mayor with 86.85 percent of the vote, or 2,266 votes of all ballots cast. Write-in candidate Kim Benda 343 votes, or 13,15 percent of the vote.

In addition to Parkinson, many city incumbents were also re-elected to their offices, including City Clark Jenna DeYong, who ran unopposed. However, no candidate filed for the office of City Treasurer, and that office will remain vacant for the time being.

In the races for the Board of Aldermen, Gregory Garcia won a close victory for Ward One Alderman, winning over Angelia D. Gower by seven votes, with Garcia picking up 145 votes (47.70 percent, to Gower’s 138 votes (45.39 percent), Earl Hogan finished in a distant third with 21 votes (6.91 percent. In Ward Two, incumbent Jason M. Smith won his campaign with 301 votes (9177 percent), while a write-in candidate had 27 votes (8.23 percent).

Third Ward Alderman Daniel McDowell was easily re-elected with 521 votes (94.04 percent) to a write-in candidate’s 33 votes (5.96 percent), In the Fourth Ward, incumbent Jerry Harrington won re-election, picking up 401 votes (51.22 percent), defeating Taylor Louren Kovach, who had 159 votes (24.27 percent), and Lewis J. Giles, who picked up 95 votes (14,50 percent). In the Fifth Ward, incumbent Randy LeMaster won over Mat Weinhoffer, with LeMaster getting 485 votes (64.32 percent) to Weinhoffer’s 269 votes (35.68 percent),

The new terms for the incumbents who were re-elected will begin in early May.

