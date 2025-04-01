GODFREY - Mike McCormick emerged victorious in the Village of Godfrey mayoral race, securing 2,219 votes, or 59.28 percent of the total, in the election held on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

Craig Lombardi received 1,104 votes for Godfrey mayor, accounting for 29.50 percent of the vote tally, while Beth Johnes garnered 420 votes, or 11.22 percent.

Following the announcement of the results, McCormick expressed his gratitude for the turnout at the Sportsman’s Club.

"I am very, very happy and overwhelmed," he said. He credited his campaign manager, Deb Detmers, and his wife, Linda, for their unwavering support throughout the campaign. "They helped me along a long campaign time," McCormick noted.

Reflecting on his plans for the next four years, McCormick emphasized the importance of completing a bike path and continuing efforts to maintain local roads, particularly through Jim Lewis's chip-sealing process. He also highlighted the goal of keeping taxes down as a priority for his administration.

As the evening concluded, McCormick shared his relief and excitement about the win.

"I will sleep so well tonight," he remarked, indicating his commitment to his staff by stating they would begin work an hour later the following day.

